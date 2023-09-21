The sun is bright overhead as Beau Temple and Joseph Lobato snowshoe over the pristine pass above Creede, Colorado, in late March. The pair, both civil engineering technicians with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, have been measuring the snowpack at the headwaters of the Rio Grande for more than a decade.

“Definitely, we’ve gotten less snow every year since we first started,” said Temple, who along with Lobato works for the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service.

The Rio Grande is New Mexico’s great waterway: a metropolitan, agricultural, environmental, recreational, spiritual and cultural resource that is under threat from warming temperatures, seasonal wildfires and increased demand.

“The river has its right to exist,” said Cisco Guevara, a 51-year veteran of the Taos rafting community and a parciante (irrigator) of the Acequia Madre del Rio Chiquito. “We don’t have the right just because we’re here to dry up the river at the expense of everything else.”

As a photojournalist, I was driven to document the impact of climate change on the Rio Grande river as a whole — and not just a few piecemeal parts of it. Setting out at its headwaters, I began by tracing the flow of the river — all 470 miles of it through New Mexico. I camped beside it, fell into it, rafted in it, hiked and drove along it — all the while talking to and taking photos of the people who rely on it for sustenance and pleasure.

Along the way, I learned about the challenges of warming temperatures, wildfires and the complex politics of water rights and management so unique to New Mexico.

High temperatures not only quicken the melting of the snowpack — they also dehydrate what remains of the river. Hydrologists predict that the increased temperatures — which have hit record highs in recent years — will result in an estimated one-third reduction in water levels by the end of the century, according to the 2013 Upper Rio Grande Impact Assessment by the Bureau of Reclamation.

“Our biggest reservoir has always been the snowpack on mountains,” said Dagmar Llewellyn, the Bureau’s supervisor of climate-change planning programs for the region. “If our precipitation falls as rain rather than snow, then the water flows downstream rather than being stored.”

Wildfires like the 2022 Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon fire create yet another “punch in the gut” to the health of the river, according to Phoebe Suina, owner and president of High Water Mark, an environmental consulting company in Bernalillo.

“I look up to the headwaters and I don’t see the hydrological processes of snow melting in a slow fashion,” said Suina, a hydrologist who is from the Cochiti and San Felipe Pueblos. With the mountains now stripped of trees and vegetation, the land is less able to retain water and slow the spring runoff. “We don’t have the evergreens at the headwaters,” Suina observed.

That was the case in April, when the melting snowpack caused record washouts along the Jemez River in Sandoval County.

Water rights — which are complex, wherever you go — are particularly byzantine in New Mexico, where many different water management cultures hold sway. In order to receive federal funding for water infrastructure, New Mexico in 1907 adopted the doctrine of prior appropriation, a first come, first serve system that allows senior water users to curtail the rights of junior users in times of shortage. But the system has never been fully implemented in the state, and numerous water districts — including the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District and Elephant Butte Irrigation District — have mostly done away with prior appropriation. The acequias, for their part, have kept their repartimiento traditions, based on sharing water fairly and equitably.

The most important thing I heard — one that river users repeat over and over again — is that the river is irreplaceable. There are no easy solutions to the water crisis — only hard but necessary work ahead.

“The river is a living entity,” Guevara said. “It has tremendous economic value, tremendous recreation value, tremendous wildlife value, and tremendous spiritual value. Water is life. Agua es vida.”