A new chapter for Dorris Hamilton

In January, Dorris Hamilton, 93, was in the hospital for almost a week after refusing medication at her memory care facility, a place she deeply disliked. She preferred to live in her longtime home in Las Cruces — a modest ranch house off of busy Main Street — or at least in another facility of her choice, she told her son, Rio Hamilton. But the decision to move was not hers — or his — to make.

Dorris was entangled in a guardianship that had taken control of her life and her finances, as Searchlight New Mexico recounted in February 2021. She had been taken from her home and placed in the nursing home in August 2019, after an attorney, CaraLyn Banks, filed an emergency petition for guardianship, recommending that a local company be named her guardian. A judge gave his approval days later. Rio said he’d had no idea that Banks was filing the petition. (Banks disputed this account. In an email to Searchlight she said Hamilton was aware of the proceedings for Dorris’ guardianship.)

Ultimately, Dorris lost her independence and autonomy, unable to access her life savings or decide how or where to live. And Rio embarked on an exhaustive legal battle to end the guardianship and take over his mother’s care.

In May 2021, his wishes were partly granted: Chief District Court Judge Manuel Arrieta of Las Cruces gave Rio guardianship of his mother, allowing him to make medical and personal decisions for her, such as where she can and cannot go. The judge also allowed Rio to choose a new conservator to oversee his mother’s financial affairs. “We were really lucky to get somebody who’s trusted by the court, and trusted by my family, to now monitor the money.”

But difficulties persisted. For one, the court didn’t allow Rio to move his mother to a facility she liked or bring her back home, according to Rio. And he said Arrieta maintained Banks as an attorney on the case. As a result, Rio said she’s still allowed to bill his mother’s estate. Two attorneys from Disability Rights New Mexico are now on the case, working to protect his mother’s interest and needs, he said.

“Ever since we’ve been in this situation, we’ve been trying to explain to the judge that we’re in this because of Banks,” Rio said. “She has not seen my mother, has not bothered to visit. Not once! Not once in the three years that my mother’s been in this situation.”

Despite the ongoing legal struggles, Rio, who moved to Las Cruces from New York City in 2019 to take care of his mother, feels that things are looking up.

For one, the perils of adult guardianship have gained international attention in recent years, thanks in large part to the #FreeBritney movement, which publicized the plight of pop star Britney Spears and ultimately helped her end a 13-year conservatorship, terminated last November.

Dorris Hamilton’s case, for its part, led to reforms for guardianships and conservatorships in New Mexico. Last year, the state enacted a law that established new procedures to monitor and investigate guardianship and legal services providers, among other measures. In the current legislative session, Democrats introduced Senate Bill 35, which would place restrictions on temporary guardians and conservators to better protect people’s civil liberties; it would also bar them from liquidating people’s property without court authorization.

Life for Dorris is also improving. A court conference is scheduled for Feb. 22, when Rio hopes Banks will be discharged and the judge will allow him to bring his mother back to her home, to live with him.

In the interim, on Jan. 14, he filed an emergency motion to move her to an assisted living facility that she likes. Arrieta approved the motion just a few days later, Rio said.

Photographer Don J. Usner, who first met Dorris and Rio in 2020, traveled to Las Cruces to find out how the two are now doing. Here is what he saw and heard.