‘I wish one day there wouldn’t be no drugs here’

I was raised around it. I had an uncle, cousins that were doing heroin, selling heroin, and also drinking alcohol. All the family, all the males, suffered from addictions. And I started out doing just pot and alcohol, and the party pills — Percocets, the 543s [Oxycodone]. My step-grandfather would get them prescribed for pain, and Grandma would help me get five or so, so I could sell one or two or three and have two for myself — she thought I was just going to trade them for gas or something — and that’s how it started, the cycle. And then I started snorting heroin, then little by little I started smoking it. And one day I was really frustrated with work. I was driving home with my cousin, and I said, ‘Today you’re going to shoot me up with it.’ He looked at me and we’re driving down the road back home by the acequia, and we pulled over and he shot me up. That was the first time. And I liked it.

But it don’t matter how you start off with it. With time, you’re not doing it, it’s doing you. I was living the party life: heroin, alcohol, the weed. I was lost, I guess, in that state of mind.

But now I’m blessed. I’m here today and been clean — eight years off of heroin and two years off methadone. I don’t have the desire to use anymore. Now my life has value. Being addicted, I wasn’t a motivated person. The outcome of it all is that I’m blessed to have this wonderful mom that didn’t throw me out. I am clean, I am working. And I’m a father of a 17-year-old that wants to do the same thing that I do, work on vehicles. And I made this child a promise that I would never leave him abandoned how my father left me. That I would do whatever it would take to protect him and to guide him to the right path.