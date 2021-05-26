Ever since the tomato and onion canneries left Anthony, Texas, in the early 2000s, residents have had to commute even farther for the good jobs, said Gonzalez, who after his tenure as mayor served as a Doña Ana County commissioner, until losing the seat in the 2020 elections.

When her work as an interpreter dried up as a result of the pandemic, Holguin was grateful she owned her own home. “If I didn’t, I’d be homeless,” she said wryly.

Though the agricultural legacy has remained strong in the Mesilla Valley, Anthony itself hasn’t thrived for decades. Even before COVID-19, the city’s per capita income was $11,058, one of the lowest in the state.

After 44 years of teaching in local schools, and having himself attended them, Gonzales knew many in town who fell ill or died of COVID-19. Yet the vaccine for months was largely only available in Las Cruces or El Paso. For some residents, especially those who don’t have cars, the vaccination sites were virtually inaccessible.

“The last thing I did as county commissioner was partner with the Doña Ana County department of health and human services to bring the vaccine to La Clínica de Familia,” Gonzalez said, referring to one of the town’s only health centers.

Farmworkers, however, still had little access to testing or shots.

Before the pandemic, “farmworkers were already marginalized,” said Marentes, who advocates for workers across the Rio Grande region. “The pandemic only made conditions worse.”

There is no way to access a drive-through testing center without a vehicle, which many farmworkers don’t have. And many laborers are unwilling — or unable — to take the day off from work to get tested. Some farm owners around the country have threatened to fire workers who get a positive test, another major disincentive, news stories and advocacy groups report.

The barriers to getting vaccinated have proven almost insurmountable, including the complicated online registration process, the fear of losing work, fears over documentation status and lack of faith in the American health-care system.

To address the problems, a coalition of farmworker advocates began to organize their own vaccination drives, including one at Tierra del Sol Housing Corporation, a nonprofit affordable housing complex in Anthony where many farmworkers live.

Still, Marentes continues to hear stories of workers dying at home, unaccounted for by government officials. “A farmworker recently died in La Mesa,” a community 11 miles north of Anthony, he said in May. “We only knew because her family told us.”

“Nobody,” he added, “can tell you the number of farmworkers who have died in southern New Mexico.”

For now, he is partnering with other local nonprofits to raise money for a cash-assistance fund to help farmworkers, a majority of whom were excluded from public and federal assistance programs; undocumented workers can’t collect unemployment and didn’t receive CARES Act stimulus checks. The assistance fund will help people pay for rent and utilities, or even take a day or two off work to get the vaccine, said Marentes, who’s been making food deliveries to people’s homes.

“These,” he said, “are the times of solidarity. And the most urgent gesture of solidarity is to support the men, women and children working in the fields.”