Alexander Handboy, an easygoing 40-year-old, moved into Arroyo Villas, a large, well-kept apartment complex in northwest Albuquerque, in December 2019. Less than two months later, he lost his job as a line cook. By the time the pandemic took hold in March and restaurants began to shutter, he’d given up hope of finding work.

By April 2020, things fell apart: His five children, who often lived with him in his one-bedroom apartment, moved to online schooling, and the electricity bill ballooned. When rent came due, he didn’t have the $687 he owed, and by mid-month his landlord tried to evict him.

“All through COVID, I was always just trying to stay one step ahead, trying to keep something on,” Handboy said.

In fact, his landlord had violated federal law in filing to evict him, giving him a permanent black mark on his record. Anybody considering renting to him in the future will easily be able to find the record of that eviction.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act, went into effect just a few weeks before Handboy received the eviction notice. For four months, between late March and July, the $2.2 trillion stimulus law banned landlords from filing to evict tenants for failing to pay rent — an effort to prevent people from being forced from their homes during a deadly pandemic. The ban applied to any property that was federally subsidized or where people received federal housing aid.

That included Handboy’s apartment building.

A Searchlight New Mexico investigation found that Handboy is one of 260 tenants whom landlords at over 50 different properties attempted to unlawfully evict between April and July 2020 in Albuquerque alone. While many landlords did cut back on evictions, others continued filing during the CARES Act ban at a handful of properties in Albuquerque, many of them eviction hotspots in the past decade. Some tenants received as many as three or four eviction notices during the ban.

In short, the CARES Act — one of the strongest defenses for tenants facing eviction ever to exist in the state or beyond — couldn’t completely halt business as usual.