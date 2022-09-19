It takes a (safe) village

Santa Fe had begun to explore the possibility of establishing a so-called Safe Sleeping Village at a former college campus off busy St. Michael’s Drive, surrounded by a shopping plaza, restaurants and other businesses. At the start of the pandemic, a dormitory there was converted into an emergency shelter for people experiencing homelessness, but that only put a dent in the city’s needs: Scores of makeshift encampments appeared across Santa Fe over the next two years. The Safe Sleeping Village proposal was nevertheless nixed in August 2022, following protests from nearby businesses.

No other potential sites are being seriously discussed at present, but the idea hasn’t been abandoned. City officials are grappling with whether to eventually propose one Safe Sleeping Village for all of Santa Fe or to place one in each of the city’s four districts, so residents in one area don’t feel like they’re carrying the burden for all.

Mayor Webber anticipates protests from the public either way. Given the resistance to setting up official encampments, “it is probably easier to take an existing property, like a motel with a kitchenette, and say ‘this is your new place to live,’” he said.

Albuquerque faced similar challenges after city council members passed legislation in June to create Safe Outdoor Spaces — their term for sanctioned encampments — across the city. Following intense blowback from constituents, the council reversed itself in August, pausing the approval of any new Safe Outdoor Spaces. That moratorium was in turn vetoed by Mayor Keller, who issued a statement saying, “We need every tool at our disposal to confront the unhoused crisis and we need to be willing to act courageously.” The council on Sept. 8 failed to override the mayor’s veto, but that doesn’t mean it will be smooth sailing for Safe Outdoor Spaces.

The first site to win approval is intended to host sex trafficking victims who are living on the streets. But the encampment, slated for an empty lot where Menaul Boulevard meets I-25, has drawn the ire of the local Santa Barbara-Martineztown Neighborhood Association, which views it as a further threat to residents who already feel besieged by blight and crime.

“We are already living in fear,” said the group’s president, Loretta Naranjo Lopez, in a phone interview. “Our parks have been destroyed. Some of my neighbors have been assaulted by homeless people. And putting a camp here will only make things worse.” The association has filed an appeal with the city, hoping that it will revoke the camp’s permit, though 40 people have already signed up to live there. A hearing is set for September 28.

Kylea Good, the chairperson of Dawn Legacy Pointe, the organization that would operate the camp, believes it will serve a critical — and unmet — need. Housing vouchers are difficult to redeem and are most often accepted by slumlords who rent run-down apartments in areas where women are “scared to walk around,” she noted. “There needs to be a different solution.”

Fear, clearly, plays a strong hand on multiple sides of the homelessness dilemma. But there are other impulses at work, as well. “I see a great deal of care, acts of generosity toward the homeless, every day,” said Oldknow, of the NMCEH. “And this is the essential ingredient that will lead us to an answer, eventually.”