Nearly 20 percent of PUA payment recipients — 17,136 people — have filed waivers asking to be excused from paying back the money, according to DWS.

New Mexico isn’t alone in this quandary. State agencies in Michigan, New Jersey, Connecticut and elsewhere have made PUA overpayments to hundreds of thousands of self-employed people, gig workers and others. In Massachusetts, more than 700,000 claimants received overpayments totaling $2.7 billion, mostly from the PUA program, the Boston Herald reported.

In acknowledgment of the problem, the U.S. Department of Labor on May 5 gave states the authority to waive overpayments for people who received them through programs like PUA, through no fault of their own. Most recently, on Feb. 7, the department outlined five circumstances — in addition to two prior ones — under which states could issue blanket waivers, sparing them the tedious and expensive process of investigating cases one by one. (States should continue to pursue overpayments that were the result of fraud, the Department of Labor said.)

At least one state, Rhode Island, recently decided to waive all unemployment overpayments caused by state errors. “That money is long gone and asking somebody to come up with that money now is probably not the best way to handle this going forward,” Matt Weldon of the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training told WJAR-TV.

In New Mexico, of the people who applied for waivers, some 2,034 were denied but are undergoing a second review; 682 were granted, DWS said. But the vast majority of the waivers — at least 14,420 — are still pending, DWS estimates.

The agency is taking action, according to Stacy Johnston, acting public information officer at DWS. New Mexico will be granting blanket waivers per the guidance, she said, although she did not provide details about when or how this will occur. In addition, the state will be expanding the waiver eligibility for all other federal unemployment programs, Johnston said.

Felipe Guevara, a workers’ rights attorney at the New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty, said there is a public misconception that all overpayments were caused by fraud. Of all the people who have talked to him or others at the center, none are responsible for the overpayments, he said.

“They did what they were supposed to do, from certifying to giving their documents — everything,” Guevara said. “But because DWS was so overwhelmed and couldn’t manage the programs correctly, mistakes were made. Mistakes that they’re now asking those people to pay for, when in reality, it should be the government coming up with solutions to these overpayments.”