Pandemic death benefits going unused

Maia Duerr’s parents died from COVID-19 in January 2021. The pandemic was raging, so Duerr didn’t have funeral ceremonies. Instead, she opted for cremations, which cost about $7,000 total.

A few months later, she found out that the federal government would foot the bill.

“I just felt like, thank God, finally, there is some recognition,” said Duerr, a 60-year-old resident of Española, who had watched as then-President Trump downplayed the severity of the pandemic. She saw the reimbursement program as the government taking responsibility for some of its former negligence.

But unlike Duerr, many people who lost loved ones to COVID-19 have not applied to the program, which is run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. It is open to anyone who paid funeral-related expenses since Jan. 20, 2020 for someone who died from the coronavirus, and it provides up to $9,000 of reimbursement per death. Even though the virus has taken more than 900,000 lives in the United States, FEMA has only received about 413,000 applications, as of Feb. 7.

New Mexico’s application rate is below average. According to data provided by FEMA, only 41 percent of the state’s 6,473 COVID-19 deaths were listed on assistance applications, compared to a national rate of 49 percent, as of Feb. 1. Of New Mexico’s 2,518 applications, only 1,366 — or 54 percent — have been approved, as of Feb. 7. That’s the second lowest rate across the country.

When the money comes through, it can be a significant financial help in a country where funeral expenses can overwhelm families. The average funeral cost $7,848 in 2021, according to the National Funeral Directors Association.

Searchlight New Mexico spoke with seven funeral home directors, all of whom said they are distributing information about the FEMA program to anyone whose family member died of COVID-19.