Questions on “blue” hydrogen’s green credentials

Environmental groups also take issue with the type of hydrogen that the state hopes to subsidize.

Many environmental advocates want to limit production to “green” hydrogen, which is made from water — using electricity to separate the H from the O. If made with renewable electricity, green hydrogen can be created without producing any carbon emissions. But more commonly today, producers make “gray” hydrogen by pulling out the hydrogen in natural-gas methane and releasing the leftover carbon into the air. Meanwhile, the projects now being proposed in New Mexico are mostly “blue” hydrogen, where carbon capture is added to a gray hydrogen project to reduce its emissions.

The Hydrogen Hub Act as drafted does not distinguish between any of these colors. Lujan Grisham wants to allow for clean production of any type of hydrogen that meets certain emissions targets. She recognizes that this approach opens the door for fossil-fuel companies to produce hydrogen with natural gas and get paid for it. Indeed, even some gray hydrogen producers — with no plans for carbon capture — could qualify for subsidies in the early years of the bill’s passage.

It’s for this reason that environmental groups have derided the bill as a cash cow for the fossil-fuel industry.

“There’s this idea that we can just slap some bandages on the fossil-fuel approach and everything will be fine,” said Mike Eisenfeld, a Farmington resident and member of the San Juan Citizens Alliance, an environmental group. “People are excited about blue hydrogen, but a lot of us here think that would be a death sentence.”

Lujan Grisham says as long as the hydrogen is clean, it shouldn’t matter where it comes from.

“[Fossil fuels] are here. It would have been great if in 1930 we’d thought about this a little differently, but we didn’t,” she says. “We should never find ourselves in a situation where we use all of one thing and never any of the other.”

How clean is clean?

Many citizen and environmental groups have criticized the speed with which the bill is being considered. Lujan Grisham has made it a legislative priority for the upcoming session, leaving little time for debate over whether a hydrogen hub is something that communities want.

But hydrogen advocates say quick action is necessary both to make New Mexico competitive for the federal hubs and to meet the state’s climate goals.

“We are not going to reach our 2030 goal unless we do more than we’ve done,” said New Mexico Environment Secretary James Kenney. “Let’s get there. Let’s get there as soon as we can.”

But without further study, it’s not clear whether hydrogen produced under the regulations in the bill would lower carbon emissions.

While the drafted bill promises only to subsidize clean hydrogen, it does not account for pollution from natural gas production. Instead, the idea that natural gas hydrogen can be “clean” rests on the assumption that oil and gas operators will actually capture the methane produced through extraction.

And though a new state rule will require 98 percent capture beginning in 2026, it’s unclear how well it will be enforced.

Even the governor acknowledges the rule’s limitations.

“I keep bragging about something that’s not yet here,” she said. “The components are pretty ready, we’re not quite there for the deployment. There are other issues in the infrastructure and we expect industry to clean it all up.”

The governor may put her faith in the industry’s reliability, but surveys of oil and gas production areas across New Mexico suggest reason for skepticism.

A helicopter study by the Environmental Defense Fund in November found that 40% of wells surveyed in the Texas/New Mexico Permian Basin were actively leaking large amounts of methane. Satellite surveys of the San Juan Basin show levels of methane that far exceed the levels reported by the industry.

The conditions have left many on the ground uncertain that the industry can be trusted with a clean-energy transition.