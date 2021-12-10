The unpredictability of the virus contributes to hospitals’ reliance on temporary nurses, he explained. If hospitals knew the increased workload would persist for a long time, it would make sense to raise wages and hire more staff nurses. But if hospitals went on a hiring spree, and the number of patients plummeted in a year or two, they’d be in a challenging situation. “Once you raise the wages or hire a lot more nurses, it’s a much more difficult thing,” Asin said. “You’re not going to go back and ask them to adjust their pay rates down.”

Tim Johnsen, senior vice president and chief operating officer of Presbyterian Healthcare Services, said that while nurse salaries will probably rise, it would be “completely unsustainable” to pay all staff nurses the “astronomical” rates that travelers command. The hospital system would probably run out of money in a couple of months, he said.

Johnsen said that Presbyterian has been hiring more nurses, trying to retain current staff while bringing in travelers. Recruiting travel nurses from around the country has allowed the hospital to draw from a bigger pool of applicants, he said.

The number of travel nurses in his health system has tracked closely to the virus. The largest spike in COVID-19 cases happened in the fall of 2020, and by November, 14 percent of Presbyterian nurses were travelers, according to Amanda Schoenberg, a hospital spokesperson. As vaccines rolled out in the beginning of 2021 and cases dropped, so did the number of travel nurses, leveling out at pre-pandemic levels of 4 percent by April. And when cases rose again at the end of the summer, the travel-nursing rate followed suit, rising to 13 percent, where it’s been ever since.

Some hospitals and individual units have seen even higher rates. Monica Leyba, chief nurse executive of Christus St. Vincent, said that travel nurses made up about 20 percent of nursing staff at the end of November. A staff nurse at UNMH’s medical intensive care unit said that about half of the nurses on her unit are travel nurses. A UNMH spokesperson declined to say what percentage of the hospital’s nurses were travel nurses.

Having so many travelers in the hospital can lead to challenging situations. Travel nurses only get a few days of training, much fewer than staff nurses. They might not know where to quickly find certain hospital supplies, and need to ask questions of experienced nurses. When units are staffed with so many travelers, there aren’t as many people to turn to. And they usually leave after 13 weeks, at which point a new travel nurse shows up and needs to be trained all over again.

But though they may know less about the specific hospital, they know more about the business of travel nursing — and they share that information with the staff, according to some nurses. “We’re starting to see more and more of these staff, all of a sudden, start to leave and go travel,” said a UNMH nurse who helps train other nurses. That creates another shortage — which gets filled by travel nurses. “It’s just a vicious cycle.”

But the staff nurse doesn’t blame the travelers. She just wishes that her hospital would do more to keep nurses employed. She got a raise of a few percentage points recently, but still only makes about $37 an hour, well below the travel rate.

“It hurts me to see people leave, but I also understand,” she said. “I would probably do the same if I really needed to.”