TIERRA MONTE — Two weeks after the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire tore across his family ranch, Jerry Gomez stood among the melted wreckage of tools, vehicles and memories in his uninsured garage, forced a smile and vowed to rebuild.

But when rain appeared in the weather forecast late last week, his smile disappeared. Gomez knew that even a modest rainfall could threaten his severely burned mountain property with flooding and landslides. In the days remaining, he hauled in bulldozers and backhoes to reinforce the banks of a pond that sits just uphill from the house he already started rebuilding.

“You don’t know which way to spend the money you have — whether on rebuilding or saving whatever is left,” he said.

The fires are extinguished in many of the communities hit by the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, but people living near severely burned patches of forest have been forced to pause in their recovery efforts to prepare for the monsoon rains. There are high chances of rain in areas of the burn scar from Monday until Thursday, with heavy rain expected Tuesday night.

Some residents say they’ve been warned of the possibility of a 500-year flood. Experts warn that even half an inch of rain within a 30-minute period can cause landslides and overwhelm rivers.

Despite these dire predictions, most flood mitigation programs haven’t yet kicked in. For many residents in the area, the stress of preparing for yet more destruction has pushed them to a boiling point.

“The race against time is the biggest problem,” said Max Trujillo, a San Miguel County commissioner. “There are tons of organizations that are going to help eventually, but it just doesn’t seem like there is the same level of organization for post-fire as there is for a current fire.”