Searchlight: What’s the profile of a young person experiencing homelessness?

WiIlging: There’s no single profile, although youth who are indigenous or LGBTQI+ youth appear to be at greater risk. But across the board, the youth that we talked to were very diverse, both in terms of their sociocultural backgrounds and their life experience. I would say many of these youth have been impacted by structural inequality. And when I’m talking about structural inequality, I’m talking about poverty — poverty not just impacting them but also their families.

Many of the youth were affected by complicated family dynamics, not always having access to positive social support. Some of these youth felt very isolated. Many were struggling with mental health and substance use issues.

Searchlight: Would you say that these young people are less visible than their adult counterparts?

WiIlging: They are totally less visible. They’re just not congregating in the same public spaces as the adults. You can go to some of these parks here in Albuquerque where you have these encampments. You’re definitely more likely to find fewer people age 25 and under. Many of these youth are couch surfing and they’re going to stay in places where they’re outside of the public view. There’s a reason for that — like staying off the radar of law enforcement or not wanting to be seen by friends.

Searchlight: I imagine that you glimpsed just a fragment of their lives in these brief encounters. Were there specific moments that still stay with you?

WiIlging: There was a young adult I remember clearly. He was struggling with homelessness because he lost his parent who was his primary caregiver. It was somebody who had a stable upbringing, and the death of the person who took care of him contributed to the situation. With some of these youth you think about your own kids.

I remember interviewing another young person with a grammar school education. There was a vehicle circling and circling waiting for her to be done with this survey, and it prompted our concern that she was a victim of trafficking. We’re pretty sure people underreported sex work in the survey.

Searchlight: Is there a final straw that pushes young people into homelessness? Or are there bigger structures at play?

WiIlging: The poverty, the educational inequities…they all play roles. And we don’t have systems to support the youth, specifically [those] who face mental health concerns or substance use issues. The final straw, it could be so many things.

When you’re moving from place to place, you don’t have that opportunity to benefit from the school community or develop lasting relationships with your peers. You have young people leaving home because their primary caretaker might have used drugs or alcohol, or maybe because of their own substance use behavior. They might have a history of being in a correctional facility, which makes it hard to get housing because of discrimination. That was a big challenge. And then there were those who a bad roommate situation or went through a breakup and didn’t have money to pay rent.

Searchlight: Did they talk about their dreams for the future?

WiIlging: They want to complete their education. They want to have a job. They talked about their ideal living situation: an apartment, a small house, healthy relationships with a significant other and with family and friends. They want some privacy and maybe even have pets. They want safety. They want what other youth want.