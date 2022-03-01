Deanna Archuleta, a lobbyist for ExxonMobil, has joined the New Mexico Game Commission, taking a seat that until now was reserved for environmentalists.

Archuleta was quietly appointed last month by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. The official announcement of her appointment is expected at a commission meeting March 4.

The commission oversees the Department of Game and Fish, which manages the state’s wildlife, regulates hunting and fishing and oversees state-run conservation programs. The appointment comes during a period of controversy for the game commission, which has been embroiled in political debates regarding public access to land, streams and hunting opportunities.

Before becoming a lobbyist for the oil industry, Archuleta worked as an advisor to the U.S. Secretary of the Interior and was the U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary for Water and Science under President Barack Obama. She is a longtime donor and supporter of Lujan Grisham, who endorsed Archuleta’s run for Albuquerque mayor in 2017. In her capacity as a lobbyist, Archuleta donated at least $12,500 to Lujan Grisham’s campaign, according to lobbying reports.

Despite Archuleta’s past experience in public lands, conservation groups have voiced alarm about potential conflicts of interest between her oil lobbying work and future wildlife decisions. Some say the appointment is the latest sign that the game commission has fallen under the influence of a governor who has already removed several commissioners after they opposed the interests of private landowners, some of whom are large political donors.

“It doesn’t matter who the commissioner is. It could be the head lobbyist for ExxonMobil or it could be the CEO of the Sierra Club,” said Jesse Deubel, executive director of the New Mexico Wildlife Federation. “They’re going to follow their marching orders, or they’re going to be removed from the commission.” Defying the governor is not an option, he said: “They have no authority, they’re not allowed to do their jobs.”