April Hoogerhuies got the phone call in the middle of packing up her home in Las Vegas, frantically trying to get things ready in case the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon inferno forced her to evacuate.

“Is your land for sale?” the caller inquired.

It was two weeks after the wildfire started, and the blaze was imperiling people’s lives — evacuation orders were in the offing for nearly every village from Mora to Las Vegas. Hoogerhuies could already see flames engulfing the nearby hills.

“This isn’t the time or place for this,” she replied.

The caller rattled off a company name too quickly to note, but it was clear she wanted to buy a plot of undeveloped property that Hoogerhuies and her husband Daniel own in Manuelitas, just east of Hermits Peak. The couple maintains a greenhouse on the land, where they plant crops like pumpkins, radishes and tomatoes.

Hoogerhuies was in a frenzy, packing up papers and medications while also trying to find a place for her elderly parents, in case they, too, needed to evacuate. Making a real estate deal was the farthest thing from her mind.

“I didn’t even know whether I was gonna have a house, much less property,” she said.

In the weeks to follow, Hoogerhuies and her husband received several more offers for their six acres. Their answer always remained the same: No.

Across the fire zone, residents say they have seen an alarming pattern emerge: Companies are sending unsolicited letters and emails or making phone calls with quick, cash offers on land that either completely burned or was threatened by the fire, the biggest in New Mexico history.

“I feel I’ve been spotted by circling vultures,” said Leah Tenorio-Acosta, who owns several adjoining properties in Taos Canyon.

A letter from the Texas-based Peak Land Ventures arrived at her home within a week of her Taos land being put on “ready” evacuation status. It came complete with a property purchase agreement and cash offer. The company, the letter said, “pays cash for unused & unwanted land.” All that was needed was a signature by May 6, 2022.

Peak Land Ventures LLC was established in January of this year, according to filings from the Texas Secretary of State. Oliver Mulamba, who is listed as a managing member of the company, is described on LinkedIn as the chief technology officer for AquaSmart, a materials science company with a stated expertise in water, agriculture and, among many things, “increasing production in oil and gas.” Multiple requests for comment from Peak Land Ventures were not answered.

Tenorio-Acosta rebuffed the purchase offer but feared that others might take the money, even if their land — like hers — had been in the family for many generations. And even if the offer was for a steeply reduced price.

​​“We don’t want to start losing our gente (people) over a forest fire,” said Ralph Vigil, chairman of the New Mexico Acequia Commission and owner of Molino de la Isla Organics, in Pecos. He said he dreads a future where the disconsolate sell land in desperation and temporary displacement becomes a permanent fact of life.

This could be the “real Milagro Beanfield War,” suggested Vigil, referring to the novel and film about a New Mexico village that battles outside developers. “It’s an environmental issue. It’s a conservation issue. It’s a moral issue. It’s a food security issue. There are so many issues tied together if we start selling out, and if we’re allowed to be consumed by developers from cities who only have profit in mind.”

‘Disaster capitalism’

Unsolicited offers are nothing new. Savvy real estate investment involves buying and selling property for a profit, and this can include buying property damaged by hurricanes, earthquakes, fires and other disasters. Appropriate development can even be a lifeline for battered communities.

But post-disaster exploitation is a known problem. And in the last two decades, it’s become commonplace for “disaster investors” to capitalize on the chaos that ensues after catastrophes, a practice that’s been dubbed disaster capitalism. From the corporate profiteering and privatization in the wake of Hurricane Katrina to land grabs made after the deadly Camp Fire in Northern California, the playbook is the same. Plummeting home and land values, lack of insurance, feelings of hopelessness, and the slow trickle of federal relief all compel people to sell their properties. Some may benefit. Others sell for bargain-basement prices to buyers who develop or resell for sizable profits down the road.

Renia Ehrenfeucht, a professor in the University of New Mexico’s Community and Regional Planning Department, has closely followed what happens when uncertainty reigns. Much of her research was conducted in New Orleans, in the months and years after Hurricane Katrina, where predatory developers were known to “buy low and wait” for the market to appreciate. This kind of profit motive “is not about the community,” she said. “It’s not about trying to create conditions that are good for people living there now.

“People who defend this, who see it as a positive thing are just like, ‘But look everyone, it’s a form of enlightened self-interest,’” Ehrenfeucht continued. But what’s at stake are “really different kinds of visions for the area.” When developers represent outside interests, she said, the local residents’ visions get pushed aside.

Predatory behavior is difficult to track. There is no readily available data on the number of purchase offers made in the nearly 342,000-acre fire zone, which stretches some 50 miles from the Santa Fe National Forest, just east of Pecos, to the village of Chacon. Even harder to establish are the identities of the companies or individuals making such offers and their development plans, if any. But locals, at least in Mora, fear a replay of the aughts, when frackers and oil and gas speculators made overtures to landowners, prompting years of community-wide resistance and a landmark ban on oil and gas drilling (later overturned in court).

San Miguel and Mora County assessors say they haven’t seen evidence of an uptick in developers buying land from locals. Their attention at the moment is on other pressing matters, such as tax bill protests and removing burnt homes from the tax rolls. “This is our busiest season,” said Paul Espinoza, senior appraiser with San Miguel County. One protest on his desk stood out: ALL TREES DESTROYED, it read in large red script.