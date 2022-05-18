Outside of the Glorieta Adventure Camp dining hall, 56-year-old Lisa Blackburde was having an emotion-filled conversation with a couple of other evacuees.

Nearly three weeks ago, as the fast-moving Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak fire made a run toward her home near Ledoux, Blackburde heeded a mandatory evacuation order that had already been in place for days. Her boyfriend, Michael Pacheco, remained behind to save what he could. “He was a seasonal firefighter for the state,” she said, “so he knows what he’s doing.” They have a horse, a dog, 13 cows and three new calves. “And four of the cows are still expecting.”

If Pacheco hadn’t stayed to put out spot fires, she was sure it would have all gone up in flames. And they don’t have homeowners insurance.

“I don’t know if we ever really thought about it, because we couldn’t afford it anyway,” Blackburde said. “We live on about $1,000 a month. As it is, we can make do. Michael cuts and bales hay, raises cows, and we have our place.” Choking up, she added, “We would’ve been devastated if we lost everything.” Last she’d heard, their mobile home and animals were still safe.

The Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak fire has now officially been declared the largest in New Mexico history. Between 260 and 400 homes are estimated to have been lost to it so far, and authorities caution that this number is likely to rise as the blaze continues to rage along the eastern flank of the Sangre de Cristos. Additionally, more than 200 houses were gutted in April’s McBride fire around Ruidoso. On May 4, President Biden approved a disaster declaration that frees up federal funding to help homeowners rebuild, including, crucially, “low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses.”