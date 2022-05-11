Low profile, big impacts

Hilcorp was launched in 1989, founded by former Exxon executive Jeffery Hildebrand, who still serves as chairman of the board.

Unlike the CEOs of many public oil and gas companies, Hildebrand keeps a relatively low profile. He rarely gives interviews or makes statements about the company’s progress. The most media attention Hildebrand gets is for his exploits playing polo on his property in Aspen, Colorado, his reported purchase of John Denver’s adjacent estate and his rapidly ballooning net worth, now estimated at over $12 billion.

In 2017, when Hilcorp bought out the San Juan operations of ConocoPhillips and Exxon affiliate XTO, the company became the basin’s biggest producer overnight. But Hilcorp, like its board chairman, has done little to draw attention to its presence in the Four Corners. Representatives for the company would not comment when approached with questions for this story and multiple phone calls and emails to various Hilcorp employees went unanswered.

While Conoco and its predecessors typically staffed a high-ranking official in New Mexico throughout their years in the basin, Hilcorp executives rarely leave headquarters in Houston. Instead of large, publicly announced donations to local nonprofits and fundraising campaigns, Hilcorp lets each of its employees give $2,500 to a charity of their choice, much of which is not invested in the basin’s local community. Whereas Conoco’s last basin manager received community awards for her service and fundraising, Hilcorp’s name and employees are practically invisible, local residents say.

And Hilcorp isn’t the only obscure name to enter the basin in the past few years. Since 2017, every major oil company has left the San Juan and been replaced by a private company with financing from shadowy private equity firms.

This mass exodus from Big Oil to private oil has had distinctive local impacts in the Four Corners – few of them positive, residents say. But it was also part of a much larger global shift. Instead of trying to own a piece of everything, companies began focusing on basins that provide the highest returns — while turning away from assets that produced higher greenhouse gas emissions.

Between 2017 and 2021, 25 to 30 percent of oil and gas deals worldwide shifted their assets from public companies to private ones, according to research released May 10 by the Environmental Defense Fund. This change of hands has not only raised concerns about transparency; it could also have major implications for the climate. The study found that in many cases these sales shifted oil and gas assets from companies with climate and environmental goals to those without them or with less strict targets.

Older, less productive basins like the San Juan are often the areas ensnared in these deals. Because these aging basins often have outdated equipment, they can have higher greenhouse gas emissions.

“We’ve seen a lot of this turnover in older basins across the country,” said Brad Handler, a researcher in oil and gas finance at the Colorado School of Mines.

In the San Juan Basin, the bout of sales delivered a win-win situation for both sellers and buyers: The big companies got to shed some considerable weight and the smaller companies got to acquire ready-made well infrastructure at a discount.

Companies like Conoco were able to cut spending and focus attention on their higher-producing operations in places like the Permian Basin, while off-loading thousands of wells fitted with antiquated, greenhouse-gas-spewing equipment that had become an environmental liability. ConocoPhillips declined to comment for this story.

Following its $3 billion sale to Hilcorp, Conoco greatly reduced its operating costs. In its annual sustainability report, the company showed a 22 percent decrease in its emissions and announced, to much fanfare from investors, that it would begin to implement strict emissions targets in the future.

But the emissions that Conoco shed from its ledgers didn’t go anywhere.



According to an analysis of Environmental Protection Agency data by the Clean Air Task Force and the nonprofit investor network CERES, Hilcorp was the largest methane emitter in the country in 2019. That year the San Juan Basin made up 65 percent of Hilcorp’s total methane emissions. Free from scrutiny by shareholders and the public, Hilcorp quietly absorbed Conoco’s dirty problems from the past. And the emissions are all still there, hanging above the San Juan in a persistent cloud that satellites spot from space.