Cash crises

In December, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced it would spend $282 million to launch the 988 transition, expand suicide hotline operations and telephone infrastructure, improve chat and text functions, and add urgently needed hotline services, such as the ability to route calls to Spanish speakers. In March, Congress granted an additional $175 million to help the rollout.

But that’s not enough to pay for all the needed changes, which has left states scrambling to secure other piecemeal funding sources.

“It’s so important and so welcome that we’re getting this additional funding that’s coming from the federal government, but it’s just not enough to sustain states through the transition,” said Nicole Gibson, senior director of state policy and grassroots advocacy at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. “That’s why we’ve been really advocating a lot for the state investments.”

A few states have enacted legislation to boost funding for the 988 transition; others have imposed a monthly fee on phone bills, the way money is collected for 911. In 2020, for example, 911 fees in New Mexico raised more than $12 million by charging about $5.78 per person.

But in New Mexico, no phone fee or legislation was enacted to support 988.

The Behavioral Health Services Division will provide some money for the transition, but the agency doesn’t have a lot of surplus to offer. For fiscal year 2023, the division asked for $4.7 million in recurring general funds for 988; it received $1.5 million. It also asked for a $4.2 million special appropriation to expand the capacity of crisis call centers; it got $2.3 million.

The agency will pursue other funding streams and will “try to flesh out the full Crisis Now system of care,” Bowen said. “We’ll certainly be going back to the legislature next year to ask for a different funding mechanism or more funds, because we need stable funding to support an ongoing crisis system.”

The decision to not pursue a phone fee was due to “no political appetite for adding any kind of fee to folks already struggling with COVID,” he added.

Romero, who is also a legislative lobbyist for NAMI, said mental health advocates across New Mexico pushed the state to enact legislation in support of 988 and will do so again in future sessions. The current funding, she said, is not enough for “a robust approach to a system of care that adequately and appropriately responds to those 988 costs.”

But more than anything, she worries about how the money that has been allocated will be spent.

“What I’ve experienced in these 35 years is a lack of a strategic, comprehensive plan by our administrations — it doesn’t matter what administration comes in — to make an intelligent decision or strategic plan about where do those dollars go,” she said.

“It’s the same thing we were talking about 20, 30 years ago. So I’m like, where’s the progress?”

When it comes to suicide, progress is especially hard to see. In 2020, 520 New Mexicans took their lives, a 23 percent increase from the 410 suicides a decade earlier. The problem is particularly devastating for Indigenous youths, whose suicide rates are the highest of all racial and ethnic groups — and in some years are as much as 242 percent higher than the rates among whites.