Every afternoon, 23-year old Audrey sits on the couch in the one-bedroom apartment she shares with her mom and her sister, waiting for the creak of footsteps in the hall and the sound of an eviction notice being tacked to their door. More than two months ago, she and her family packed most of their belongings into boxes, which still sit in a haphazard, chin-high stack near the entryway.

“We have to be able to get our stuff into storage quick, so we can find a motel to sleep in,” she said, thumbing through a three-ring binder stuffed with late rent notices, eviction warnings and court documents.

“The landlord’s only going to give us three days’ notice to leave. We don’t really have a plan for what comes next.”

Since early last year, the family, who asked to be identified by their middle names, has been living in this small unit in a brick complex near Gallup’s historic Route 66. Frigid air wafts and bugs crawl through meandering cracks in the walls, doors and window sills. A steady percussive drip rings out from a leaking water line under the sink. On cold nights, unhoused people sometimes jimmy open the building’s outside doors and sleep in the stairwells and hallways.