On May 18, a judge overseeing the historic Yazzie-Martinez case ordered the New Mexico Public Education Department to take stock of the massive digital divide in the state and finally identify the roughly 76,000 students who lacked Internet connections they desperately needed for school.

One of PED’s responses was to create a Google survey for students and staff to fill out online, an action that left advocates and school leaders mystified.

“It doesn’t make sense for a lot of different reasons — most of all because people who don’t have internet aren’t going to fill out an online survey,” pointed out Michael Noll, community schools coordinator at Peñasco Independent School District, whose students are among the plaintiffs in the suit.

The survey is just the latest back-and-forth in a seemingly endless seven-year legal battle over inequitable education in New Mexico, where vulnerable students receive such an inadequate education that they’re in danger of being irreparably harmed, the First Judicial District Court found in 2108. The court has retained jurisdiction over the Yazzie-Martinez case ever since, to make sure the state implements a litany of comprehensive, mandated reforms.

Three years later, the state has barely made any progress, critics argue. They say the online survey reflected a broad lack of foresight and basic understanding, especially in light of the state’s long-standing problems with internet access, which vastly undercut students’ ability to learn after the pandemic struck and classes went online.

As part of an emergency technology motion filed by the Yazzie plaintiffs in December 2020, superintendents from Gallup-McKinley, Cuba, Jemez Valley, Zuni, Grants-Cibola and Peñasco school districts wrote affidavits describing the depth of the problems. Between them, thousands of children, most of them Native American, were without access to computers or the internet at home, resulting in large numbers of “lost students.”

Jemez Valley Public Schools Superintendent Susan Passell reported that the district lost communication with 25 percent of the student body, or more than 90 kids, most from the Jemez or Zia pueblos.

Students, families, teachers and even school administrators “do not have Wi-Fi in their homes or access to broadband internet sufficient to download a single video-recorded lesson,” Passell wrote.

After a cataclysmic year of learning loss, the challenges facing at-risk students were made even greater by family illness and death, housing and food insecurity, and social isolation. Looking forward, educators say that any strides toward equity must address the profound rift — social, emotional, cultural, historical and academic — that only widened over the past year. The pressing lack of technology is but one of the many comprehensive steps needed to redress an education system in crisis, advocates argue.

And the demand for broadband and computers in students’ homes won’t end just because the COVID-19 pandemic has eased and in-person learning has resumed. Students need high-speed internet and digital devices at home so they can do their homework and acquire a sufficient education, as constitutionally required. To achieve equity, all students must have online access at home in order to thrive at school and beyond.

Technology is not a luxury, the plaintiffs argue. Without a computer and robust internet connection, students simply can’t succeed.

PED has touted many reforms since 2014, when two sweeping education lawsuits were brought against the state of New Mexico, later to be consolidated into the Yazzie-Martinez case. For the past seven years, however, the state has also been somewhat Janus-faced — boasting reforms on one hand and fighting them in court on the other. In March 2020, just as the pandemic presented New Mexico with perhaps its worst educational crisis in history, the state unsuccessfully tried to end the court’s oversight and get the action dismissed, arguing that it had “substantially complied” with mandated reforms.

The effort threw into question the state’s commitment to compliance in both the short and long term. In this light, the online survey and other belated efforts to collect comprehensive data on digital access are but symptoms of an agency that has not only resisted deep institutional self-reflection, but also exhaustive and inclusive transformation.