CARLSBAD, N.M. — The blue van turned onto the pitted road, and for miles the tallest objects on the horizon were the brush and yucca. Soon, signs appeared with arrows that pointed to dirt trails with curious names like “Illinois Camp Booster.” Suddenly, what looked like a hidden city appeared and the landscape was filled with warehouses, tall cylindrical gas storage tanks and, as far as the eye could see, rusted, bobbing oil pump jacks.

Inside the van were three members of Citizens Caring for the Future (CCFF), practically the lone organized resistance to the oil and gas industry in Southeastern New Mexico. They were an odd bunch. At the wheel was Nick King, a Mennonite pastor and owner of a small solar company. Behind him was Joan Brown, a Catholic Franciscan nun with a grandmother’s delicate voice. And aiming a camera out the passenger window was Nathalie Eddy, a field organizer with Earthworks, a national environmental nonprofit, who’d driven from Colorado for the day’s excursion.

“This is what it’s like, 24/7,” Eddy said, pointing at the busy landscape, the trucks entering and leaving and the arms of the pumpjacks rotating.

The Permian Basin stretches from Carlsbad, New Mexico, 30 miles across the Texas border. It is 75,000 square miles of metal and tubes and spire-like pipes burning gas, all above jackrabbit scrubland. Depending on your feelings about the industry, the Permian Basin is either awe-striking or nauseating.

An inescapable fact is that it stinks. A hard-to-place mixture of rotten eggs and the oily undercarriage of a car wafted in the wind, and it was the source of this smell — gas leaks — that Eddy’s $70,000 camera and its special lens were designed to find. “Oh my gosh,” Brown said at one point, begging the others to close their windows. “It’s really bad here. Oh my gosh.”

The crew’s first stop was a place that Eddy had visited at least 10 times before. Instantly, her camera lit up with a rainbow of colors — gas leaks from what seemed to be a corroded pipe. “I’ve stopped filing complaints here,” she said, “because at some point it becomes redundant.”

With Eddy’s help, the group has already filed 130 complaints with the New Mexico Environmental Department. The task is left to them, in part, because of the insular and overwhelmingly pro-industry politics in the region, and because state regulators are stretched thin. But they’ve also taken on the work because, while oil and gas has brought untold wealth, jobs and tax money, they want to expose the hidden toll that comes with living beside one of the world’s largest oil fields.