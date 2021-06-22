But at Modern Vascular, the problem isn’t that patients are treated too little. Instead, some are treated too much, according to patients, doctors and current and former employees.

They told Searchlight New Mexico that Modern Vascular pushes unnecessary treatments and puts profits above patients. Modern Vascular’s aggressive business model funnels patients into clinics that operate with little outside scrutiny. Current and former staff members said the priority is not patient care but rather driving up the number of procedures and therefore the amount of money that Modern Vascular clinics can collect from insurance companies.

“People that didn’t need surgery were getting surgery,” said Christopher Busken, a vascular surgeon at a small practice in San Antonio, Texas, where Modern Vascular has two clinics. He said he and his partners treated several patients who received what the doctors concluded were unnecessary procedures at Modern Vascular. “You just can’t do that to people,” Busken said. “That’s just wrong.”

In her lawsuit, Barnes alleges that her treatments were inappropriate. Her left leg didn’t improve after the procedures; instead, she said, the weakness got worse. She even had surgery done on her right leg, even though “there were no issues with [her] right leg at the time,” according to the complaint, which was filed in February in Arizona state court.

Three other lawsuits alleging medical malpractice have been filed by or on behalf of patients treated at Modern Vascular clinics in Arizona and one in New Mexico; one in Arizona was dismissed voluntarily by the plaintiffs.

Some patients end up at Modern Vascular clinics because they are referred by doctors with a financial stake in the clinics’ success. Modern Vascular recruits these doctors to become investors, dangling substantial payouts, and pushes them to refer patients, according to a deposition, interviews with doctors and a recording of a meeting of potential investors.

Through a spokesperson, Yury Gampel, an erstwhile chiropractor turned serial entrepreneur and Modern Vascular’s CEO, declined a phone interview and instead provided a written statement.

“Modern Vascular adheres to widely accepted best practices exercised across the healthcare industry and employs extreme measures to ensure our policies are legal, ethical, and always in the best interest of our patients,” Gampel said in the statement.

“We feel it is imperative to be as transparent as possible, correct inaccurate statements, and defend ourselves against anonymous accusations from competitors and disgruntled former employees,” he said in the statement. He did not address specific allegations made by patients or employees.

Scott Brannan, Modern Vascular’s chief of endovascular surgery, flatly denied the claims. “We don’t do unnecessary procedures, and there’s no inappropriate relationships” with referring physicians, he told Searchlight during an extensive interview and tour of his clinic in Mesa, Arizona.

The U.S. Department of Justice is also investigating, according to records obtained by Searchlight, although the records do not specify the subject or scope of the investigation. On May 25, 2021, some investors in Modern Vascular clinics received an email from the business informing them of the investigation. An individual who had previously seen the email confirmed its authenticity. Modern Vascular did not respond to requests for comment on the investigation, and the Department of Justice declined to comment.