My visits to the Navajo Nation were sobering, and so it came as a shock when I ventured on to Carlsbad and encountered residents who believed the danger vastly overstated. At an outdoor park along the Pecos River, throngs of people basked in the sun, vocal in their refusal to wear masks—and extremely angry that New Mexico’s governor had the audacity to tell them to do so. Some people, like the mayor of Carlsbad, donned a face covering while greeting pedestrians on the street. But as soon as a reporter and I climbed into his truck for a tour of the town, he stripped off his mask — which was just when we needed it most.