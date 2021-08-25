PNM lawyers pointed to a software model that showed that reinvesting in the plant was the most economical option for electricity. But where PNM claimed the software was pulling the strings, Nanasi saw dollar signs. The utility, she argued, had an incentive to reinvest in the plant because it could charge customers for those expenses.

Her experts testified that the software was outdated and its calculations flawed. She won when the PRC administrators agreed with her.

But that was only round one. When the ruling went up for a vote, the full commission decided to defer the decision, buying the utility time. In 2019, the company turned to the state’s legislature, pushing members to pass the Energy Transition Act. The bill set New Mexico on a path toward carbon-free electricity, but it also included language that would allow utilities to pass the cost for past investments on to ratepayers when coal plants are abandoned.

Environmental groups have touted the law as one of the best environmental bills in New Mexico history.

“All they needed to hear was that it was fossil-free by 2045. They didn’t care about anything else or whether the rest of it was a good deal or a bad deal,” said Bill Tallman, an Albuquerque state senator who derided the bill as a “sweetheart deal for PNM.”

In the end, though, he supported the bill, as did nearly everyone else in state government.

Nanasi and New Energy Economy stood alone in their opposition to the ETA, warning that PNM would use it to subvert the PRC ruling on Four Corners. Environment groups including Western Resource Advocates called Nanasi’s fears hysterical, but in the end her warnings proved true.

Last year, PNM filed to abandon Four Corners during its negotiations with Avangrid. If the plan goes forward, the coal plant will continue to operate under a different owner. Citing the ETA, the utility is seeking to recoup all of its investments in the plant, including those that the PRC initially ruled were poor financial decisions.

To Nanasi, the fight over how to pay for Four Corners demonstrates just how much power PNM has and how often its decisions go unchallenged. Other groups, she says, settle for too little and allow PNM to get away with too much.

Nanasi’s preoccupation with justice began long before she even knew of PNM’s existence.

“When there has always presented a road less traveled with more obstacles against harsher odds, my mother has always chosen that instead of taking crumbs at the table,” said Justin, her 28-year-old son.

She got her start in law in the early ’90s, working on civil rights and police misconduct cases in Chicago. Her courtroom clashes with the Chicago Police Department often wound up in local newspapers and they bear resemblance to her more recent spats with PNM. When Justin was a newborn, she carried him on her back to a protest for LGBT rights.

“It’s not that she’s not willing to make a deal, but that there are certain principles she will not compromise on,” said her husband Jeff Haas, one of the founders of the People’s Law Firm, well-known for its defense of activists, Puerto Rican nationalists and Black Panthers. He says she’s made enemies of many of the environmental groups in the state, in spite of their shared focus on climate change. “I think that does take a personal toll, because she gets blamed for the fact that she’s really standing up for the principles that they all should be fighting for.”

Nanasi first fell in love with New Mexico on a ski trip to Taos in college. She came back year after year with her family, and finally in 2001, they decided to move to the state full time.

“I think being closer to nature and the risks that are so apparent here with drought and forest fires and heat and a changing climate, I think it had a big, big, big impact on shifting her focus,” said Haas.

She began volunteering with New Energy Economy, and in 2010 she became its executive director. In those early days, New Energy Economy often aligned with other environmental groups in the state. She teamed up with groups like the Sierra Club and the Environmental Law Center to fight coal power and create carbon markets.

“How could I look my children in their eyes and not say that I tried to do something about this?” Nanasi said.

But the more Nanasi fought against fossil fuels, the more her focus began to shift to the arcane dealings of the Public Regulation Commission, which has to sign off on rate increases and other issues. The commission operates in public with elected officials at the helm, and to a casual observer, it’s difficult to see anything nefarious playing out in the reams of hearing documents full of dry testimony and legal citations.

But Nanasi has a gift for taking these boring legal details and crafting them into a compelling narrative. She can quote specific lines from PRC hearings from years prior. In interviews, she will often go on profanity-laden tirades that synthesize several hundred pages of court documents and incorporate anecdotes on how each case was reported in the news.