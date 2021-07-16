New Mexico attorney general accused of violating state ethics laws in negotiating utility merger

Attorney General Hector Balderas’ cozy relationship with a local law firm is under scrutiny amid allegations that Albuquerque-based attorney Marcus Rael Jr. used his influence with the attorney general to convince Balderas to sign off on a multi-billion-dollar utility merger. The merger between a global energy giant and New Mexico’s largest utility could drastically change electricity distribution in the state, with hundreds of millions of dollars for New Mexico utility customers hanging in the balance.

For eight months, the state has been involved in negotiations over a proposed merger between Connecticut-based Avangrid and Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), the state’s largest utility. Rael, who frequently represents the state, was hired to represent Avangrid’s parent company in the negotiations.

Five civic and environmental justice groups have filed a complaint with the State Ethics Commission, the State Auditor and the disciplinary board of the New Mexico Supreme Court, alleging that Rael used his influence to push the attorney general into signing on early to the merger deal. The move saved the companies money that would otherwise have gone into New Mexicans’ pockets via credits on their electricity bills and economic development funding. Balderas, who has participated in negotiations on behalf of consumers, initially critiqued the deal before changing course, after meetings with Rael.

“Balderas agrees that the [merger deal] is magically in the public interest, despite his own experts’ testimony detailing why the merger is bad for New Mexicans because it doesn’t adequately protect their rights,” said Mariel Nanasi, the executive director of New Energy Economy, one of the complainants. The groups are calling for an investigation.

The story behind the complaint is a complicated one involving a sprawling merger and questions about whether it would serve New Mexicans or was instead commandeered to profit utility companies.