In late 2019, Jackson Williams, manager of a data unit at the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department, raised his hand at a work meeting to ask about a massive computer system upgrade at the agency — one that could potentially cost $45 million over the next decade. The CYFD leadership had selected a young California firm named Binti to lead the overhaul, apparently without considering any of the more than 20 other companies that expressed interest in the job. “Who is Binti, and why are they in charge of this project?” Williams asked.

Within days, Williams said he was taken off the modernization project. Soon after, Williams received a letter of reprimand from his supervisor asserting that he had violated the CYFD code of conduct by “going outside the chain of command” when he voiced his concerns about Binti. Williams later resigned from the department.

He would not be the last.

According to interviews, at least half a dozen high-level employees have been reprimanded, resigned or were fired after they raised questions about Binti Inc., the Oakland, California-based tech company now tasked with overhauling the computer system.

“I felt like I was doing the right thing by raising these issues, and instead I was let go,” said one of the departed workers who, like others interviewed for this story, asked not to be named for fear of further retaliation.

Some of the employees expressed concerns that Binti had not undergone a proper analysis or review. Others worried whether a company that was little more than a year old when it won the contract could be trusted to modernize one of the state’s most critical and complex systems. Still other staffers questioned why Binti was selected without a competitive bidding process.

Taken together, their departures represent a loss of decades of experience and expertise at the agency tasked with ensuring the well-being of New Mexico’s children.

“Binti is the sacred cow at CYFD — you just can’t touch it,” said Williams, who has more than 20 years of computer engineering experience both in government and the private sector. “Any questions about it are met with very quick retaliation.”

CYFD officials vigorously deny that any retaliation has occurred.

“CYFD has not disciplined or terminated any employee for raising concerns, asking questions, or making complaints about the [modernization] project nor the Binti procurement,” CYFD spokesman Charlie Moore-Pabst wrote in a July 21 email.