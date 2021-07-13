The future was being transformed before our eyes, which is, again, the way of pandemics. Historians today credit the 1918 flu for triggering “the convulsive social changes of the 1920s — the frenzy of financial speculation, the resurgence of the Ku Klux Klan, the explosion of Dionysian popular culture (jazz, flappers, speakeasies),” as Charles C. Mann wrote in The Atlantic last year.

None of those effects took place overnight, and it’s still way too early to predict what long-lasting changes COVID-19 will bring. But after a year and numerous trips to the five towns — Gallup, Shiprock, Las Vegas, Carlsbad and Anthony — we’ve seen it expose the vulnerabilities of New Mexico’s most marginalized residents.

The Navajo Nation presented a stark picture of what happens when a health crisis erupts in a place where needs have been ignored for centuries. In April, just as we were beginning to report our first stories, the tribal nation documented 830 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 30 deaths, numbers that at the time seemed staggering. Today, nearly 31,000 people there have been infected and more than 1,300 have died.

“Just as COVID-19 preys on the vulnerabilities in your body, it exploits the vulnerabilities of a community,” wrote J. Weston Phippen in our first story about Gallup. There, “the virus found a people weakened by poverty, an anemic healthcare system and ingrained historic racism.”

People experienced the pandemic in ways particular to their histories. They came to the disaster with the things they’d been given, which in many cases was not enough. In places like Anthony, the word people most often used to describe their lives was “scarcity,” as Alicia Inez Guzmán reported this May. Many Anthony residents are migrant farmworkers who toil in close proximity to one another in the fields and dairies of Southern New Mexico; as the pandemic grew, this led to clusters of COVID-19 cases and deaths. Few farmworkers have access to health care or the ability to take time off to seek a doctor; many have no car, so getting to a clinic is impossible. Even before the pandemic, the per capita income in Anthony was $11,000, which prompted another dire problem: Hunger. In the breadbasket of the state, home to more farms and ranches than almost anywhere else in New Mexico, at least one in six people have experienced food insecurity.

In all the Hitting Home towns, volunteers and nonprofits stepped in to offer a Band-Aid for the hurting — but some of these towns have suffered major economic wounds for generations. As residents began losing jobs, housing and, in some cases, their health, they went into crisis mode.

Almost nowhere in the country did COVID-19 restrictions take a greater toll than in Gallup. So extreme were the infection rates that at one point the National Guard was called in to barricade the city’s highway off-ramps. With just 3.4 percent of New Mexico’s population, at one point, Gallup accounted for nearly one-third of the state’s COVID-19 deaths.