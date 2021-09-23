On the hot sidewalk in front of the Motel 6 by Carlisle Boulevard in Albuquerque, people milled about on a recent afternoon. A few guests walked the corridors; others sat outside on lawn chairs to get a respite from their rooms. Nearby, a man sold American-flag face masks and handmade bracelets.

The motel is part of the largest chain in North America, characterized by its red-white-and-blue logo. While in many cities the motels serve as a low-cost option for travelers, this one has become a landing spot for people with nowhere else to go.