Searchlight: New Mexico has been struggling with evictions and housing insecurity for decades. What concrete steps can the state take now to ease these problems?

Martinez: In New Mexico our minimum wage does not allow somebody who’s working 40 hours at minimum wage to afford a two-bedroom apartment. That’s scandalous.

One leg to housing stability is making sure people have a steady stream of income. So — raise the minimum wage.

Another is affordable housing. If I’m building a house today, there’s no incentive to build one that’s affordable. We need a concerted effort to increase the housing stock — a statewide commitment to providing public housing, not as a money-making thing that has to pay for itself.

We need to increase subsidies for housing and require landlords to take those subsidies. Folks who have a housing subsidy are finding it hard to rent because landlords don’t want to take somebody with a Section 8 voucher. To be approved for Section 8 as a landlord, you have to have an inspection, document things and agree to certain parameters. Some folks don’t want that level of intrusion and hassle.

Searchlight: The Section 8 voucher program allows tenants to rent from private landlords at a reduced rate, and the federal government pays the difference. Landlords end up getting a fair market rate for their units. So why do so many of them refuse to take vouchers?

Martinez: A lot of it is the stigma. People who are on Section 8 are getting subsidized to live in places that they couldn’t afford by themselves. A lot of people don’t want poor people living next to them. Homeowners are much more likely to be white than non-white because of decades and decades of discriminatory policy in the United States. Folks who are likely to be renting are disproportionately not white, and people who are poor are also disproportionately not white.

Searchlight: Why are the impacts of eviction so long-lasting?

Martinez: When you get an eviction on your record, it’s a Scarlet E that follows you around and makes it harder for you to get another landlord and live in a decent place. No one gets evicted and moves to a better place. They get evicted and move further down the chain because they’ve got this Scarlet E now that’s made them less desirable.

Searchlight: It’s not surprising that state law favors landlords, who have political and lobbying power. But isn’t the lack of affordable housing a huge drain on the economy?

Martinez: Yes. Anything we think of as a goal for us as a society rests on the assumption of housing stability. It’s not obvious to people that there’s a one-to-one connection.

There’s a failure to understand what eviction means. It’s not like getting your TV repossessed — it’s hugely disruptive to communities and families.

Housing is a basic social good, a basic human right. We live in the wealthiest society the world has ever known. New Mexico is on the poor end of that, but we’re still doing extremely well by any objective standard. We could provide housing to everybody, and we have a moral obligation to do so.

Even if you don’t accept that and say, ‘We live in a capitalist society and neoliberal yada-yada,’ it’s still penny-wise and pound-foolish [to ignore housing needs] because of the costs to society. Having to provide social services to folks when they’re evicted is way more expensive than just providing housing in the first place.