Nearly three years ago, a private foster care company named La Familia-Namaste closed its doors following revelations of horrific child abuse. The company, which cared for some of the most vulnerable children in state custody, had sent a brother and sister to the Farmington home of foster parent Hope Graciano, who beat the children so brutally that the boy had to be hospitalized.

It seemed as if the case was resolved in Sept. 2019, when Graciano received an 18-year prison sentence for felony child abuse and other charges. But in some ways, the case is just beginning. A sweeping lawsuit filed against La Familia-Namaste now places blame squarely on the nonprofit and on the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department, which knew the abuse was occurring in the Graciano home but took no action to protect the children, the complaint alleges.

The lawsuit, filed by the law office of Martinez, Hart, Sanchez and Romero — an Albuquerque firm behind some of the state’s most consequential child welfare cases — charges that staff at La Familia-Namaste engaged in “negligent, unconscionable, and shocking acts,” resulting in a monthslong ordeal of abuse that for the boy included beatings with a metal piece of a bed frame; upon his hospitalization, doctors feared he had a fractured skull. The company then conspired to cover up the incidents, declaring that the children had accidentally hurt themselves or were “self-harming,” the suit alleges.

CYFD had “actual knowledge” that at least one of the children was being injured in the Graciano household but did not intervene — even after receiving multiple reports of suspected abuse from teachers and others, according to the lawsuit, which was filed on behalf of the children’s guardian ad litem.

“All throughout this process, the people in charge of these kids’ safety just passed the buck to someone else without ever actually looking to see what was happening,” said Julio Romero, one of the lead plaintiffs’ attorneys in the suit. “If CYFD or the leadership at La Familia had actually looked into the school’s concerns or other reports against Graciano, they would have seen the kids were in real danger.”