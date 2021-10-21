One of the oldest coal-burning plants in the country, Four Corners Power Plant near Farmington, is a franken-plant, marked by decades of equipment failures, forced outages and multiple attempts at pollution control.

Rising costs have left the place so expensive to operate that PNM, the state’s largest utility, wants out — and is asking its customers to pony up and pay for the more than $300 million in investments and other costs associated with the plant.

To justify that demand, the utility is invoking the Energy Transition Act, the 2019 law heralded by environmentalists as a road map for other states to move away from fossil fuels. The landmark legislation established financial tools for New Mexico to close its coal plants and help surrounding communities transition their economies.

But while PNM has laid claim to the financial incentives under the law, its abandonment proposal will not close Four Corners. Instead, the utility would transfer its shares to the Navajo Transitional Energy Company, an independent enterprise of the Navajo Nation, that has declared its intentions to keep the plant running as long as possible.

Environmental groups — most of which supported the passage of the ETA — have cried foul, arguing that PNM is misusing the law by failing to push for Four Corners’ retirement.

The New Mexico Attorney General’s Office has challenged PNM’s application, asserting that the utility is using the ETA to dodge a review of its past investments and foist irresponsible expenditures onto customers.

“We have always believed that the corporation should share in the burden of transitioning to clean energy,” said Cholla Khoury, the director of consumer and environmental protection at the Attorney General’s office. “We’re all for the transition. Climate change is happening and it’s happening now, but ratepayers shouldn’t be the only ones bearing the burden.

The fate of the abandonment application may influence how quickly Four Corners powers down. It will also determine whether New Mexico’s utilities should bear some of the cost of a renewable-energy transition or be allowed to profit entirely from it.