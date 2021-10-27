Renee Garnett is a regular at Sagebrush Church in Albuquerque, where Sunday prayers are led by a five-piece worship band and everyone gets a chance at a better life. On Oct. 9, the 51-year-old grandmother took a seat near the front of the sanctuary, her greying hair pulled back tight, her black rectangular reading glasses resting on her forehead. She was one of the first to jump to her feet when the music swelled.

Garnett had a lot to pray for. For the past week, she and her 13-year-old grandson hadn’t had a home.

“I’m losing hope in finding a place,” she said. “Coming to church keeps me hanging on, because I know God works miracles. I know he does. I wish he could do it for me now.”

Her landlord terminated her lease at the end of September, and though she’d been given six weeks advance notice, she wasn’t able to find a single available apartment whose landlord would accept a Section 8 voucher. The federally funded housing assistance program covers most of her rent, but it only works when a landlord agrees to participate.