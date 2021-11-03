Are you struggling to make rent? Click here for information on where to find help.

For the past year and a half, New Mexico landlords have continued to try to evict tenants, despite some of the most stringent pandemic-era restrictions anywhere in the country. The U.S. Supreme Court in late August ended a federal ban on evictions, but a state moratorium remains in place, barring landlords from removing people for inability to make rent.

Thousands of New Mexicans have been affected by the economic turmoil of the pandemic — tens of thousands lost their jobs as government restrictions shuttered businesses, and the state unemployment rate jumped from 5.4 percent in March 2020 to 12.5 percent in July of that year. Less cash meant a higher risk of eviction, which not only destabilizes families but also poses a danger to public health.

Searchlight New Mexico analyzed court records to quantify the number of evictions filed by landlords during the pandemic, as well as for the past 10 years. The landlords that filed the most evictions turned out to be large apartment complexes and management companies, not individual people.

Evictions are allowed by law, and the fact that a landlord filed evictions — no matter the number — doesn’t mean they did anything wrong or illegal.

And just because a landlord filed a large number of eviction cases doesn’t mean those tenants were all evicted. An eviction filing goes to the local court, where a judge is supposed to hear from both landlord and tenant before deciding what to do.

But even when the tenant is not evicted, the mere presence of a filing on one’s record can make it hard to find housing in the future, advocates say.

“It can actively worsen your life and does actively worsen people’s lives,” Serge Martinez, a law professor at the University of New Mexico, said at a housing and homelessness conference in October.

Removing renters from their homes is relatively easy in New Mexico, with few restrictions and a quick turnaround time. Landlords can file for eviction within a few days of a late payment. Some use evictions liberally, to rid themselves of unwanted tenants or make space for higher-paying renters.

Here are the 20 companies that filed the most evictions between March 11, 2020 (when Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham declared a state of emergency), and August 31, 2021. Read more details about the data at the end of this story.