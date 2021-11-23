Another high-profile resignation is in the works at the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department. Terry Locke, who has served as deputy secretary of CYFD since 2018, has announced his retirement, marking the latest in a string of departures from the agency responsible for the well-being of the state’s most vulnerable children. Locke will be replaced on Dec. 1 by Beth Gillia, a longtime attorney and director of the University of New Mexico’s Corinne Wolfe Center for Child and Family Justice. In that role, Gillia has directed efforts to reduce racial disparities in juvenile justice sentencing and was instrumental in New Mexico’s implementation of the Indian Child Welfare Act. Locke’s exit from CYFD comes three months after his boss, former CYFD Secretary Brian Blalock, resigned in the wake of what Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham described as a series of “administrative missteps.” Chief among those missteps was Blalock’s policy of directing staff to use the encrypted text messaging app Signal for official state business, then setting all texts to automatically delete. Current and former CYFD employees say Locke was closely involved with implementing the Signal policy and relied heavily on the app for official communications. He also set his Signal texts to auto-delete, screenshots obtained by Searchlight New Mexico show. His resignation comes as the agency faces scathing criticism for its handling of two recent cases of child abuse resulting in the death of a 1-month-old boy in Valencia County and a 2-year-old girl in Albuquerque. In both cases, CYFD had been notified that the children were being abused or were at risk of abuse, but did not remove them from danger. The department on Nov. 18 announced that it would ask an outside expert to help CYFD assess its policies and procedures to minimize the risk of child fatalities, agency spokesman Charlie Moore-Pabst said. “Our hope is to retain a national firm with expertise in this area — one that has successfully assisted other states in evaluating the child welfare system,“ he said.

‘Data dumping’



The Signal policy, first uncovered by Searchlight in April, infuriated children’s attorneys and government transparency advocates, who say the practice violated state open records law and crippled lawyers’ ability to access documents needed to represent their clients. It also unleashed a slew of attacks from Republicans in the state legislature, who issued a statement demanding an investigation into “data dumping and IPRA (Inspection of Public Records Act) violations by CYFD” and the Lujan Grisham administration. In April, the New Mexico Attorney General’s office launched a legal review of CYFD’s handling of public records; the investigation remains underway, according to an office spokeswoman. In August, Lujan Grisham announced Blalock’s resignation; his replacement, former New Mexico Supreme Court Justice Barbara Vigil, took the helm as cabinet secretary in October. Several other senior-level CYFD managers have left or been shifted to new posts in recent months. Nick Costales, who had led the agency’s Juvenile Justice Services Division, retired in October. Annamarie Luna, the longtime head of CYFD’s Protective Services Division, recently resumed her previous role as northern field deputy director, Moore-Pabst said. The staffing shakeup takes place amid what employees describe as an endemic culture of retaliation and workplace intimidation — a culture that created turmoil under the administration of Blalock and Locke and led to the departures of some of the agency’s most seasoned professionals.

Binti imbroglio