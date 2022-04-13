They act out, defy authority, refuse to follow directions and are often just tuned out in class. On most days I have to call security to escort a kid to the office. The week before our winter break, we had three fights on the playground, and the anger and threats between the kids still continue. This spring I broke up a fight in my classroom between two boys, and it wasn’t the first time. Girls have had fights as well.

For me, it has been especially challenging. While I have taught writing and journalism at colleges and privately for many years — and while I love science and nature — teaching science was entirely new. Teaching science to hormone-fueled 12- and 13-year-olds was beyond my imagining. It has been a steep learning curve, and incredibly fulfilling.

In the third week, we were studying the human body — cells, organs, body systems — and I had to teach the reproductive system, among others. You can imagine what we talked about for the rest of the week and subsequent weeks: sex. Honestly, I had a lot of fun explaining sperm and egg, implantation into the uterus, and various body parts. Many students had no idea about reproduction and sex, which surprised me, although perhaps it shouldn’t have.

One day, one of my students stood up and announced that she had realized she was gay. The other students applauded her, and I reveled in the knowledge that such a thing would probably never have happened even 10 or 15 years ago. I was proud of her.

We’re still talking about sex. The kids have finally gotten used to hearing correct anatomical terms, so they don’t all scream and laugh as they did before. Now they ask things like, “What is masturbation?” “Can a girl get another girl pregnant?” and “How do you put on a condom?” For that last one, I referred them to the school nurse.

Yes, they are sex crazy, which of course matches their developmental stage. Our principal held an assembly recently to address what seemed to be an explosion of hand-holding and kissing in class and on the playground. Physical expressions are prohibited at school, and he explained that at this age, they aren’t “dating,” but “exploring friendship.” They are like colts and fillies in a field of clover.

Of course, they pass notes and fly paper airplanes in class, and throw pencils at each other when I’m not looking. And we’ve seen our share of TikTok challenges, including one in which they sawed through the backs of classroom chairs with (believe it or not) strings from face masks.

Marcia Meier teaches her class at Pojoaque Valley Middle School. Courtesy of Marcia Meier

But sadness, depression and emotional struggles have also been widespread. My heart breaks for some of these kids, who come from every walk of life and socioeconomic level. Many live in poverty, thus our district receives federal aid and provides both breakfast and lunch for every student every day.

We have also been lucky in recent weeks to have a National Guardsman for a substitute teacher, and the kids all seem to love him. One day he did pull-ups on the basketball court with the boys, and the girls swooned over him. Another time he took three boys who had acted out into the hall and made them do 30 push-ups. It’s been a blessing to have him because, like all school districts, Pojoaque barely has enough teachers and support staff.

The kids are smart and fun and so charming I sometimes can’t keep a stern face when they misbehave. Two of my students asked me to be their valentine, and a number brought me gifts and candy before Christmas break. With the mask mandate lifted, I am having to relearn many of their faces sans masks. They look really different!

There are a handful whom I haven’t been able to reach, despite my best efforts, so I slowed the march through the textbook and decided to have all my students do a science fair project instead. It’s an eight-week endeavor that requires them to choose a topic to research, write a two-page report, and create a visual or digital presentation. I would be remiss if I didn’t acknowledge that this assignment elicited howls of protest and outright foot-stomping. But … they’re doing it. Last week they began presenting their projects, and I have been very impressed with their posters, tri-fold boards, models and Google Slides slideshows.

Not only have I learned the students’ names, but I’m discovering more and more about them. I know who needs extra help with reading and who needs to answer quiz questions with drawings or verbal responses. Some of the most closed-up students are beginning to open up a bit, which gives me so much hope.

Every day I leave exhausted and, yes, happy. The kids are showing me that they are learning, not just about science, but about being inquisitive and — inch by inch — respectful teenagers.