Chaos in the classroom
Anxiety, emotions and crises surge as NM students return to school
Alicia Inez Guzmán
For many students in New Mexico, going back to school after months of online learning was a stormy experiment in resocialization. Reuniting with friends and peers brought joy and relief to most, but the process of reentry could also be jarring and chaotic, especially for those who felt the harshest impacts of COVID-19.
How has that played out in the classroom? Violent outbursts and risky behaviors have become increasingly common during the return to in-person schooling, and higher numbers of students are experiencing anxiety and depression, educators report. This mirrors national findings that note an alarming rise in mental health crises among children as young as 5 years old.
“For some of these kids, going back to school was a version of culture shock,” said Martin Jones, an educational psychologist at the University of New Mexico, who studies the impact of social bonds on academic motivation.
The loss of a loved one, illness and economic instability can be devastating. Young people, studies show, are not impervious to the stressors that their parents feel, including the emotional turmoil that accompanies joblessness. And for those attending schools with few resources, especially in rural areas, the effects of the pandemic have been especially pronounced.
Teachers have been witness to students’ turbulent return, observing the rollercoaster of feelings and behaviors, from angst and uncertainty to apathy, defiance and, in some schools, vandalism.
Rebellious gestures were the most visible, including a TikTok challenge that swept even the most remote communities in New Mexico. Starting in the fall, students began posting “devious licks” — vandalizing and stealing school property, from soap dispensers to sinks, and posting the spoils online. So damaged was a bathroom toilet at a school in Shiprock that girls were told they could no longer use it.
Vandalism increased at Eldorado High School, too, along with chronic absenteeism, said teacher Kristin Tomany. Other teachers at the Albuquerque school reported having to help students cope with panic attacks. After months of isolation, a noisy school gym could feel like sensory overload.
Even before the pandemic, New Mexico’s classrooms were stretched thin, and mental and behavioral health resources were hard to come by. Research shows that students’ feelings of sadness and hopelessness have been trending upward for over a decade, with lesbian, gay and bisexual students especially at risk. And physical threats have been a problem: In 2019, around a quarter of New Mexico’s students had been in a fistfight, according to the state’s Youth Risk and Resiliency Survey.
“We were already dealing with stressors this whole time and barely coping,” said Tomany. Young people were facing “rigorous schedules, tons of homework, early start times, sleep deprivation, terrible diets, stress, friend drama” and other struggles, including minor depression, she said. “That was just sitting there undealt with.”
Teachers, too, felt overworked and undervalued before COVID-19. With the pandemic, “the padding is gone and we’re all falling off a cliff.”
According to Jones, the pandemic exacerbated whatever underlying issues a student faced beforehand. “The kids that were already dealing with depression and suicidal ideation, they did get much worse,” he said. “It’s part of the multiplicative and compounding effect of the pandemic.”
Alternately, students who suffered from anxiety before the coronavirus possibly thrived with online classes, where they could work alone and without fear or pressure. For them, going back to school — to social settings that were stressful in the first place — could provoke more anxiety.
For Ash Brotman, a junior at Eldorado (who goes by they/them), attending high school online was “lonely and isolating” because they ended up “losing touch” with many of their friends, they said. But the seclusion also gave them a needed pause to contemplate their sexual identity. Brotman, a member of Eldorado’s Peer 2 Peer, a group of high schoolers working to support other students’ health and well-being, found a new community and eventually came out as nonbinary. Their family was supportive, but they understand that might not have been the case with other young people in similar situations.
The sense of reprieve that Brotman experienced likely felt agonizing for other students who had little choice but to spend more time in the company of a violent or hostile relative while attending virtual classes. Recent findings show that teens were more likely to experience emotional and physical abuse during the pandemic, especially LGBTQI+ youth. For them and others in these circumstances, the result could be a higher risk of homelessness, self-harm, anxiety and depression.
At least some behavioral issues can be attributed to students’ attempts to “reestablish social hierarchies,” Jones said. That could include bullying and acting out. After so much time away, young people are still jockeying for position on the social ladder.
Establishing cause and effect isn’t possible with any certainty, since the pandemic is still ongoing. With so little distance from the eye of the storm, it’s hard to know if schools saw the brunt of the shock this year. What is clear is that students’ experiences of the pandemic varied widely, as did the impacts.
And much like the rest of the population, they are still processing their feelings.
They act out, defy authority, refuse to follow directions and are often just tuned out in class. On most days I have to call security to escort a kid to the office. The week before our winter break, we had three fights on the playground, and the anger and threats between the kids still continue. This spring I broke up a fight in my classroom between two boys, and it wasn’t the first time. Girls have had fights as well.
For me, it has been especially challenging. While I have taught writing and journalism at colleges and privately for many years — and while I love science and nature — teaching science was entirely new. Teaching science to hormone-fueled 12- and 13-year-olds was beyond my imagining. It has been a steep learning curve, and incredibly fulfilling.
In the third week, we were studying the human body — cells, organs, body systems — and I had to teach the reproductive system, among others. You can imagine what we talked about for the rest of the week and subsequent weeks: sex. Honestly, I had a lot of fun explaining sperm and egg, implantation into the uterus, and various body parts. Many students had no idea about reproduction and sex, which surprised me, although perhaps it shouldn’t have.
One day, one of my students stood up and announced that she had realized she was gay. The other students applauded her, and I reveled in the knowledge that such a thing would probably never have happened even 10 or 15 years ago. I was proud of her.
We’re still talking about sex. The kids have finally gotten used to hearing correct anatomical terms, so they don’t all scream and laugh as they did before. Now they ask things like, “What is masturbation?” “Can a girl get another girl pregnant?” and “How do you put on a condom?” For that last one, I referred them to the school nurse.
Yes, they are sex crazy, which of course matches their developmental stage. Our principal held an assembly recently to address what seemed to be an explosion of hand-holding and kissing in class and on the playground. Physical expressions are prohibited at school, and he explained that at this age, they aren’t “dating,” but “exploring friendship.” They are like colts and fillies in a field of clover.
Of course, they pass notes and fly paper airplanes in class, and throw pencils at each other when I’m not looking. And we’ve seen our share of TikTok challenges, including one in which they sawed through the backs of classroom chairs with (believe it or not) strings from face masks.
But sadness, depression and emotional struggles have also been widespread. My heart breaks for some of these kids, who come from every walk of life and socioeconomic level. Many live in poverty, thus our district receives federal aid and provides both breakfast and lunch for every student every day.
We have also been lucky in recent weeks to have a National Guardsman for a substitute teacher, and the kids all seem to love him. One day he did pull-ups on the basketball court with the boys, and the girls swooned over him. Another time he took three boys who had acted out into the hall and made them do 30 push-ups. It’s been a blessing to have him because, like all school districts, Pojoaque barely has enough teachers and support staff.
The kids are smart and fun and so charming I sometimes can’t keep a stern face when they misbehave. Two of my students asked me to be their valentine, and a number brought me gifts and candy before Christmas break. With the mask mandate lifted, I am having to relearn many of their faces sans masks. They look really different!
There are a handful whom I haven’t been able to reach, despite my best efforts, so I slowed the march through the textbook and decided to have all my students do a science fair project instead. It’s an eight-week endeavor that requires them to choose a topic to research, write a two-page report, and create a visual or digital presentation. I would be remiss if I didn’t acknowledge that this assignment elicited howls of protest and outright foot-stomping. But … they’re doing it. Last week they began presenting their projects, and I have been very impressed with their posters, tri-fold boards, models and Google Slides slideshows.
Not only have I learned the students’ names, but I’m discovering more and more about them. I know who needs extra help with reading and who needs to answer quiz questions with drawings or verbal responses. Some of the most closed-up students are beginning to open up a bit, which gives me so much hope.
Every day I leave exhausted and, yes, happy. The kids are showing me that they are learning, not just about science, but about being inquisitive and — inch by inch — respectful teenagers.
Alicia Inez Guzmán
