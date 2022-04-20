Outside Counsel

Over the past two months, several of the nation’s large law firms have poured money into the campaign coffers of Brian Colón, New Mexico’s state auditor and leading Democratic candidate for attorney general.

Since 2018, when he was elected state auditor, Colón has received more than $165,000 from out-of-state litigation firms. Of those donations, $124,000 came from just seven firms — or employees and family members affiliated with those firms.

The donations reflect a practice that is now commonplace: large law firms, usually from out of state, making big donations to campaigns for attorneys general. In New Mexico, many of these same firms have later been offered lucrative contracts to represent the state in litigation and class action lawsuits.

“It happens a lot in different states,” said James Copland, director of legal policy at the Manhattan Institute, a conservative think tank that has published several reports on states’ use of outside trial lawyers. “And it, at least, creates a colorable impression of a pay-to-play type of arrangement.”

The practice dates back to the 1990s when many states, including New Mexico, were involved in class action suits against tobacco companies. Since then, states have relied heavily on outside firms to pursue litigation against companies for a number of public ills, like the opiate crisis and climate change.

In an emailed statement, Colón defended the state’s litigation model and said he would continue the practice of contracting outside law firms for consumer protection cases, while defending his donations from such firms.

“The procurement process requires full disclosure of any donations, and I have consistently supported a transparent and open process,” he said. “If a conflict of interest arises, it will be handled in the manner consistent with the ethical standards associated with my license to practice law in the State of New Mexico.”

The current attorney general, Hector Balderas, and other past AGs have defended the practice as a cost-effective way for the state to take on large companies that have wronged citizens. Outside law firms working on contingency usually absorb the substantial upfront costs of suing large entities and only get paid if they secure a settlement. Balderas has argued that using these firms allows the state to pursue lawsuits on behalf of New Mexican consumers that his office would otherwise lack the resources for.

In an emailed response for an interview, Balderas cited the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2010 decision on Citizens United, which handed significant power to multinational corporations. “Yet,” he wrote, “we have built a nationally recognized fraud recovery unit that has successfully sued the largest most powerful corporations in the world that violate the unfair practices act, and recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for New Mexico.”

Over the past few decades, New Mexico has pursued many such cases and often, the outside firms contracted for these cases have made large donations to the campaigns of the AGs who hired them.

Balderas’s two predecessors — Gary King and Patricia Madrid — were also known for taking large campaign contributions from lawyers and law firms across the U.S. Records from the New Mexico secretary of state show that King and Balderas both received about 10 percent of their career donations from out-of-state law firms or lawyers — about $520,000 and $300,000, respectively. Complete records are not available online for Patricia Madrid.

Because firms often make donations through employees and their families, tracking the full scale of contributions is difficult. The largest donation uncovered by Searchlight New Mexico was more than $79,000 in career contributions from the New York-based Labaton Sucharow to former Attorney General King, who later contracted the firm. Labaton Sucharow has also donated to Balderas’ campaign and Balderas has used the firm in several cases in recent years, according to a review of contracts from the attorney general’s office.

The same law firm is also a leading contributor to Colón’s current campaign for AG. His opponents, however, have been left out in the cold.

Raúl Torrez, the other Democratic candidate, has not taken any major donations from out-of-state plaintiff’s firms. He has accepted at least $32,200, all from New Mexico-based litigation firms — none of whom currently has a contract within the state.

Torrez fell short of promising to change the state’s litigation strategy, but his campaign manager said that Torrez tries to avoid conflicts of interest when accepting donations and that, if elected, he would focus on growing the AG’s office by farming out fewer cases.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Gay, the Republican candidate for attorney general, is a plaintiff’s lawyer himself. The only legal contribution he received for his campaign was from his own firm.